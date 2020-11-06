Carlow’s Topline Doyles is going digital this year to ensure that you can get your hands on everything you need for Christmas from the safety of your own home.

The Carlow-town based store has just launched its easy to use Christmas superstore shopchristmas.ie – stocking everything from Garlands to Gonks and everything in between.

It goes without saying that 2020 has proven to be a challenging year for retail, but it’s refreshing to see a store breaking new ground by going digital ahead of the festive season.

Speaking to Beat, Liz Healy marketing executive at Topline Doyles said: “To prove we are not just a hardware shop, we transform our store into a magical winter wonderland workshop once a year – stocking a vast range of Christmas decorations, lights and accessories.

“This year is different, and we are excited to bring our online shop to you where you can view our range and purchase from the comfort of your own home.”

Some of the items stocked by shopchristmas.ie include the obligatory Christmas trees and lights, as well as Christmas villages, wreaths and garlands, festive figurines, plug timers, tree skirts and much, much more.

Click and collect (from Topline Doyles car park) is available at no additional charge while shipping is free on all orders over €75.

Liz says Topline’s promise is a simple one: “To stock the best and most unique festive products out there. To deliver great service and value is our guarantee! Our goal is to spread positivity, make you smile and we hope you have a memorable Christmas.”

Have a look for yourself at shopchristmas.ie

