By Cillian Doyle.

You can’t beat Ireland in the good weather, especially the Sunny South East!

Yesterday was the hottest day of 2021 so far, with temperatures expected to surpass 28 degrees this weekend.

Carlow recorded a sizzling 26.4 degrees yesterday, just short of 27.5 degrees in Roscommon.


Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather predicts we could see top temperatures of 27 degrees for the next five days!

People are being warned to protect their skin from the sun.

9 out of 10 skin cancers are caused by over-exposure to UV light.

The HSE is warning the public to protect their skin by using factor 30 or 50 this weekend, with high levels of UV rays around.

