By Cillian Doyle.

You can’t beat Ireland in the good weather, especially the Sunny South East!

Yesterday was the hottest day of 2021 so far, with temperatures expected to surpass 28 degrees this weekend.

Carlow recorded a sizzling 26.4 degrees yesterday, just short of 27.5 degrees in Roscommon.

Today has been the hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 27.5°C at Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon🌡️ Not as high for coastal areas due to sea breeze, still saw temperatures in high teens. For weather reports from our synoptic weather stations👇https://t.co/9OTuX38jBe pic.twitter.com/H1PM74mzUa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 16, 2021

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather predicts we could see top temperatures of 27 degrees for the next five days!

Max temperatures for next few days shows up to 27c possible for next 5 days. Staying warm and settled up to and including Wednesday now. pic.twitter.com/SpMf1n9TE9 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 16, 2021

People are being warned to protect their skin from the sun.

9 out of 10 skin cancers are caused by over-exposure to UV light.

The HSE is warning the public to protect their skin by using factor 30 or 50 this weekend, with high levels of UV rays around.