A school in Carlow has seen its insurance premium rise by 450%.

Carlow Live reports that Saplings Special School in Killeshin, Carlow was quoted a premium renewal of €13,500 – up from €3,000.

The school, which caters for 30 pupils with autism-specific needs, opened in 2007 before becoming part of the Department of Education and Skills in 2010.

The matter was raised in the Seanad on Tuesday by Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Senator O’Connor, speaking directly to the Minister for Education. Joe McHugh said: “The school has no choice but to constantly fundraise to maintain the services it provides so well.”

She continued: “The annual capitation grant of €20,000 to run the school seems incredible when, just last month, it received an insurance bill of €13,500.”

Minister McHugh noted that discussions have been made with the National Association of Boards of Management in Special Schools and that the matter is being treated with urgency.

“I hope a speedy and cost-effective resolution can be secured”, he said.

