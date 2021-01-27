The government says a phased reopening of schools could happen from next month.

But it says a lot will depend on the current trajectory of case numbers.

Kerrie Wickham is principal of Saplings School for children with autism and complex needs in Carlow.

Speaking to Beat news, she says it’s vital children get back to school and she hopes the lack of support tools at home won’t impact students when they return:

“It’s hugely important for their daily routine.”

“A lot of the kids depend on having a specific schedule, knowing what’s happening now and knowing what’s happening next is important to them.”

“Some of the kids may be doing tasks or independent living skills in school, but may not be doing them at home.”

“Hopefully when we do get back to school, there won’t be a huge discrepancy between what they have lost and what they can pick up on and what they can gain.”