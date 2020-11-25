The principal of a Carlow school at the centre of an ongoing controversy has responded to the claims that female students were told not to wear certain clothing.

It was reported earlier this week that female students in presentation college were told not to wear tight-fitting clothes to PE, as it could be distracting to staff.

However, responding to these claims, principal Ray Murray says that isn’t the case, and that the story has grown legs since an assembly was held in the school last Friday.

Speaking to Morning Ireland on RTE Radio One this morning, Mr Murray said “PE days had turned into a fashion show in the school” as students wore their training gear all day, to coincide with social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines.

When asked about the allegation that it was “distracting to staff”, or “making them uncomfortable”, Mr Murray said he spoke to all the Deans of the school over the weekend, who assured him that wasn’t said.

Ray Murray also said that uniform guidelines at the school hadn’t changed, and that students were simply being reminded of the rules. He did admit that the males weren’t addressed, because the girls were “primarily the issue.”

Meanwhile, an online petition has now surpassed 8,000 signatures, as Labour calls on the school to apologise to the students involved.