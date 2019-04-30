Gardaí have this evening closed the R726 Tullow to Carlow road following a serious road traffic collision.
The collision occurred approximately five kilometres from Tullow.
Diversions are in place.
Carlow Traffic Alert: The R726 Tullow to Carlow Rd (approx. 5kms from Tullow) is
currently closed following a serious road traffic collision. Diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/6TUJ6AV7vd
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 30, 2019
There are no reports yet on any injuries.
Serious crash on the Carlow – Tullow Road. Avoid this route and take alternative route such as Killerig.
Hope all is ok.
— Leinster Checkpoints (@leinstercheck1) April 30, 2019
