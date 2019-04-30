Gardaí have this evening closed the R726 Tullow to Carlow road following a serious road traffic collision.

The collision occurred approximately five kilometres from Tullow.

Diversions are in place.

currently closed following a serious road traffic collision. Diversions are in place.

There are no reports yet on any injuries.

#Carlow Serious crash on the Carlow – Tullow Road. Avoid this route and take alternative route such as Killerig.

Hope all is ok.

More to follow…