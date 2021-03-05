By Cillian Doyle.
A further 522 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland with 9 additional deaths.
In the South East,
Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny and Wexford all recorded less than 5 new cases each.
While Carlow has no new cases.
There are 426 patients in hospital with the virus and 102 in intensive care.
The 14-day incidence rate has dropped to 185 per 100,000 people – which is the lowest since Chrismas Eve.
Meanwhile, 12,000 fines have been issued for breaches of Covid 19 regulations since their introduction.
370 people have been fined €500 for organising a house party, while over 1,000 fines have been issued for attending a party.