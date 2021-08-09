By Dean Egan.

A Carlow priest says preparations for communions and confirmations should be kept separate from schools.

Fr Paddy Byrne was speaking after a group representing Catholic priests says children should no longer be prepared for communions and confirmations in schools.

The Association of Catholic Priests has also criticised recent statements by bishops announcing the return of the sacraments in their diocese, contrary to public health guidelines.

Fr. Paddy Byrne who’s now based in Abbeyleix in Co. Laois, says preparations for communions and confirmations should be kept separate from schools:

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous when we find ourselves in a space in education, in this state, where we pride ourselves on values of choice.”

“I think it’s just disproportionate that the catholic church has such an ownership on education.”