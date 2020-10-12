A motorist has been arrested for drug-driving in Carlow.

The driver turned back from an Operation Fanacht checkpoint before being stopped by Gardaí last night.

An oral fluid test showed the man had cannabis in his system.

The driver was then arrested and brought to a garda station to provide a blood test.

If prosecuted the motorist will be disqualified from driving for a period of twelve months.

A statement posted online by the Kilkenny/ Carlow Garda Facebook page read:

“The driver of this car met his match when he turned back from an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Carlow last night. Carlow Roads Policing members stopped him and performed an oral fluid test. Driver tested positive for cannabis. He was arrested and conveyed to the station for blood specimen. Successful prosecution will mean a 1-year disqualification. Results awaited from Medical Bureau of Road Safety. Never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant. #Arrivealive #HoldFirm #Staysafe”

