A motorist in Carlow is set for a date in court after admitting to driving uninsured without a driving licence – all while under the influence of cannabis.

The motorist was tested shortly after 1 pm on St. Patrick’s Day.

The vehicle was seized with court proceedings to follow.

The incident was used by the official Garda Traffic Twitter account to serve as a lesson to those tempted to drive under the influence of drugs: “Never ever drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol”, the tweet concluded.

A driver was arrested today for drug driving by Carlow Roads Policing after a roadside test was conducted. The driver also admitted to having no driving license or insurance. Vehicle seized and court proceedings to follow. Never ever drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. pic.twitter.com/AwmjtbGNw4 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 17, 2020