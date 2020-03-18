A motorist in Carlow is set for a date in court after admitting to driving uninsured without a driving licence – all while under the influence of cannabis.

The motorist was tested shortly after 1 pm on St. Patrick’s Day.

The vehicle was seized with court proceedings to follow.

The incident was used by the official Garda Traffic Twitter account to serve as a lesson to those tempted to drive under the influence of drugs: “Never ever drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol”, the tweet concluded.


