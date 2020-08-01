A Carlow man was among last night’s BAFTA winners for the comedy film ‘Brain in Gear’.

Fergal Costello won the award in the Short Form Programme Category.

‘Brain in Gear’ is the story of a girl called Remi – whose flatmates are actually different sides of her personality.

With this year’s awards being partially virtual, there were plenty of celebrations in Co. Carlow…

The film aired in 2019 and was created for BBC studios and speaking to Beat, The Rathcrogue man says it was an emotional experience:

“I couldn’t believe it when we got it it just meant so much.

“I was surprised how emotional everyone got because it’s not just one project its years of building up to something like that.

“I started making films when I was about 12 so to get to that point- it all came at once but it was an amazing feeling.”

You can listen to Shonagh Lyons talk to Fergal right here:

Photo Credit: BBC TWO