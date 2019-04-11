Pic: Irish Mail on Sunday

A Carlow man has lost his appeal against the severity of his three-year prison sentence for animal cruelty.

James Kavanagh from Raheenleigh in Myshall was jailed after pleading guilty to 30 counts of causing or allowing animal cruelty.

He was handed the prison sentence and ordered to pay €35,000 towards the ISPCA’s costs, his wife Jennifer also received a 1 year suspended sentence for 30 counts of allowing animal cruelty.

According to the Irish Examiner, James Kavanagh’s prison sentence was upheld yesterday afternoon, with the President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham citing that 340 dogs and 11 horses had to be removed from the premises over 11 days.