A Carlow man has been jailed for two years after robbing a handbag in Dublin.

The incident happened on the 2nd of October 2018 on a footpath in Grangegorman Lower.

38 year old Patrick Stokes of the villas, Granby row in County Carlow was caught after the victims screams and running after him resulted in a group of witnesses chasing him down.

The Circuit Criminal Court heard that the victim was walking home when a man said to her “you won’t be needing that” and grabbed her handbag which contained 450 euro in cash, a mobile phone and her house keys.

She chased the man down towards Stoneybatter and a crowd of people saw her running after him and shouting “he’s the one”.

Mr Stokes was caught by Gardaí and later pleaded guilty to robbery.

He has 49 previous convictions and was serving a suspended sentence for an offence of burglary at the time of this attack.

Judge John O’Connor ordered that the sentence of two years is to run consecutive to a custodial sentence he is currently serving.

