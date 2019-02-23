A Carlow man has received three years in prison for cruelty to animals.

Jim Kavanagh, of Raheenleigh, Myshall, a liceneced dog breeder, was sentenced to jailtime as well as a €35,000 fine for charges made against him.

Speaking to RTE, the ISPCA described it as “one of worst cases of animal cruelty”.

340 dogs and 11 horses were removed over 11 days from his property.

He pleaded guilty to 30 charges of with another 96 counts considered by the court.

A number of dogs and horses were found dead around the premises with a video of dogs eating horses carcasses used as evidence of mistreatment against Mr.Kavanagh.

20 dogs and 4 horses had to be put down following the discovery.

His wife received a 12 month suspended sentence for permitting the cruelty.

Share it:













Don't Miss