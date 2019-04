A man originally from Carlow has been jailed for 5 years for kicking his former partner in face during an attack.

Barry O’Donoghue of Mourne Road, Drimnagh Dublin was convicted by a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

He also told his victim during that attack that “tonight was her execution”.

Judge Elma Sheahan sentenced him to five and half years imprisonment for the threat to kill and three years for the assualt.

She ordered that the accused make no contact with the injured party.