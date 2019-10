A Carlow man has died suddenly, while on a diving holiday in Egypt.

Martin “Murt” Flynn was on a diving holiday at Sharm El Sheikh, with the Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club.

The 45-year old took ill at the Red Sea resort while away with the group, and passed away last night.

Martin Peter Flynn (01/04/1974-11/10/2019). “Murt” passed away this evening in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt following a brief… Posted by Flynns Foodhall Tullow on Friday, October 11, 2019

There are no further details at this time.