Carlow Kilkenny TD Pat Deering says that Ireland should raise the legal age for buying cigarettes, from 18 to 21.

The number of smokers in the country dropped from 23% in 2015 to 17% in 2019, and he thinks that targetting young people is the way to tackle tobacco addiction.

This comes following the recent age increase to 21 that will come into effect in the US.

Speaking to Beat News, Deputy Deering said: “I think we should be doing everything in our power to try and stop tobacco related diseases from taking hold.

“Fortunately, or unfortunately I believe that people are liable to get hooked at an early age.

“If that age limit can be raised from 18 to 21 it can ensure that people have a better opportunity to see exactly the consequences of tobacco related illnesses and make a better judgement call.”