The new Oireachtas Covid-19 committee will meet today for the first time.
Its 19 members will aim to scrutinise the actions of government and other authorities in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fianna Fail’s John McGuinness is among the candidates seeking the chair.
The Carlow Kilkenny TD says greater oversight of the crisis is needed:
“This committee was agreed by the Oireachtas and it has been put in place while we are waiting for a Government to be formed.”
“Today’s work of electing a chair is the first step in a number of meetings to try find that transparency and accountability that’s not there at the minute.”