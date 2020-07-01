Carlow-Kilkenny TD Malcolm Noonan has become the second South-East representative to secure a Junior Ministerial post.

Noonan who was elected to Dáil Éireann at this year’s General Election will become the Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform.

He’ll join Fingal’s Joe O’Brien and Ossian Smyth from Dun Laoghaire in the remaining Green Party positions.

Elsewhere the Fine Gael the team is led by former Culture Minister Josepha Madigan

Promoted from the backbenches are Dublin South West TD Colm Brophy, Peter Burke from Longford Westmeath, Kildare’s Martin Heydon and Sligo Leitrim TD Frankie Feighan.

Outgoing Ministers of State Damien English from Meath and Limerick’s Patrick O’Donovan also retain positions.

For Fianna Fáil Meath East TD Thomas Byrne, Galway’s Anne Rabbitte, Waterford’s Mary Butler, Longford/Westmeath TD Robert Troy and Donegal’s Charlie McConalogue have been promoted.

Deputy Noonan along with Waterford’s Mary Butler are understood to be the two South-East TDs who have been chosen.

The region will not however be represented in the Cabinet of Senior Ministers in the new government.