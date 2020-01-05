Gardaí in Carlow/Kilkenny are warning people about a phone scam doing the rounds in the area, promising a ‘tax refund’.

According to Gardaí the calls that have been in some cases from an (051) number, state you are entitled to a tax refund of varying amounts.

Following this the scammer looks for your bank/card details, which Gardaí say Revenue or the Bank will “not look for over the phone.”.

Anyone who may receive calls of this nature are being asked to hang up, and under no circumstances entertain it.