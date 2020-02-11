“Watch this now – we’re going to win the Lotto,” one Carlow person announced sitting down to watch Saturday night’s draw.

As the numbers came out one-by-one, those words came true.

A Carlow family syndicate recounted their shock when they realised they had won €2.77m in the Lotto.

One of the family members said they were sitting down to watch the draw with their pen and paper ready to tick the numbers off.

“As the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws were on I didn’t match one single number.

“I shouted in to my husband – ‘Here we go, watch this now – we’re going to win the Lotto” before the main draw took place.

You can imagine the look on my face as, one-by-one, I had every single number.

They said after that it all became a blur of excitement.

“I just started screaming. He ran in to see what the commotion was. It was such an incredible moment – something you know you’ll never forget.

“We called the rest of the family and spread the good news.”

The family syndicate have been playing Lotto together religiously for the past five years.

“Of course they thought I was having them on,” the family member said.

Each and every one of them arrived quick as a flash to make sure that it was true.

The family revealed today that they will use the money to pay their mortgages and bills.

After that, they haven’t decided how to spend their newfound fortune.

They insist that the money will not change them but it will make them very comfortable in life.

The winning ticket was sold in Rath’s Londis store in Pollerton, Carlow Town.

Willie Rath, who owns and has run the shop for 36 years, said he had “absolutely no idea” that they had sold the winning ticket.

“There has been a hive of excitement in the county since the National Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold in the town on Saturday but we never guessed that it would be sold here,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to hear that a local syndicate has already claimed their prize and we wish them every bit of luck with their prize.

“It’s a fantastic win for the community here – we are a small local store where the vast majority of our customers are local so I know that they will be delighted for the winners also.”