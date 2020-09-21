By Kenneth Fox

The Institute of Technology Carlow has launched a new student information app to assist the thousands of learners returning to their Carlow and Wexford campuses today for the new academic year.

The IT Carlow Student Info 101 is available for both Apple and Android phones and features a huge variety of information on all aspects of college life at IT Carlow.

They said that students can access information in areas such as: admissions; academic support; classroom locator; clubs and societies; examinations; maps; students supports; student finance; library information, fees and grants, transport and student union information, amongst others.

Class timetables and downloadable student forms are also on the app, which was designed by Square Root Solutions, based in Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

They also said the app includes “pertinent information on Covid-19 and IT Carlow’s return to campus protocols and is one of several non-contact supports put in place by the institute for students.”

Speaking about the launch of the new app, Rosemary Flynn, head of Learner Support said:

“We have implemented a range of supports and resources for both students and staff for the new academic year – a year that will be different to anything that has gone before.

“We designed the IT Carlow app as part of our return to campus planning and the student app will be a great resource for students as they negotiate a new academic year in unprecedented times.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Students Union and our many clubs and societies to facilitate a substantial on-campus experience for students, particularly incoming first years, while observing public health guidelines.”

Meanwhile the vice-president for Academic Affairs, David Denieffe said:

“Over the last few months, we spent a lot of time analysing the needs of both individual and groups of learners, as well as the teaching and learning needs of individual academic disciplines. As a result of these efforts, we believe students at IT Carlow will enjoy their on-campus experience this academic year.”