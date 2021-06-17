By Dean Egan.

Investigations are continuing today after a 15 year old girl died in Rathcoole, Co Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The girl received serious injuries while taking part in an training exercise at an equestrian centre at Tay Lane and died shortly afterwards at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

She has been named as 15-year-old Tiggy Hancock from Bagenalstown in County Carlow.

The Health and Safety Authority will launch an examination later into the what Gardaí are describing as a “tragic incident”.

Horse Sport Ireland has paid tribute to the young Carlow native.