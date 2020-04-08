Gardaí in Carlow have urged motorists to never drive under the influence following a single-vehicle crash in the middle of the town on Monday afternoon.

A gold Toyota Yaris was discovered badly damaged and the driver had sustained minor injuries and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

A sample of blood was taken and was found to contain traces of an intoxicant.

The vehicle also had no tax or insurance.

Members of Unit D Carlow, attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Burrin Rd, in Carlow… Posted by Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow on Tuesday, April 7, 2020