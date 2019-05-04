Gardaí in Carlow arrested a driver after stopping them at 157 km/hr and discovering they had no insurance.

The motorist failed a breath test and the vehicle was seized.

The driver was taken to Carlow Garda Station where the vehicle was searched.

2,000 ecstasy tablets and cocaine worth over €38,000 was discovered in the vehicle.


The driver has been released and a file sent to the DPP.

