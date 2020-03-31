Gardaí in Carlow stopped a motorist over the weekend who was found to be 15 times over the drink-drive limit.
On further inspection, it was revealed that the motorist was disqualified.
The motorist was arrested with a court date to follow.
The vehicle was also seized.
Yesterday in Tipperary, Thurles Road Policing Unit stopped a Jaguar X-Type only to find the motorist behind the wheel was disqualified from driving.
The driver had also failed to surrender his licence on a previous occasion.
Again, the car was seized with court proceedings due.
Thurles RPU stopped this car last night using the Mobility
device, driver was a disqualified driver.
Car was seized and court proceedings to follow.#WashYourHands.#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe. pic.twitter.com/EVSA67nAUZ
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 30, 2020
Image: Garda Traffic, Jaguar X-Type stopped by Thurles Road Policing Unit