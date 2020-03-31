Gardaí in Carlow stopped a motorist over the weekend who was found to be 15 times over the drink-drive limit.

On further inspection, it was revealed that the motorist was disqualified.

The motorist was arrested with a court date to follow.

The vehicle was also seized.

Yesterday in Tipperary, Thurles Road Policing Unit stopped a Jaguar X-Type only to find the motorist behind the wheel was disqualified from driving.

The driver had also failed to surrender his licence on a previous occasion.

Again, the car was seized with court proceedings due.

Thurles RPU stopped this car last night using the Mobility

device, driver was a disqualified driver. Car was seized and court proceedings to follow.#WashYourHands.#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe. pic.twitter.com/EVSA67nAUZ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 30, 2020

Image: Garda Traffic, Jaguar X-Type stopped by Thurles Road Policing Unit