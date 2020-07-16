Gardaí have seized approximately €800,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested a man during an operation on the M9 motorway in Carlow this evening.

While conducting a routine traffic checkpoint, Gardaí stopped a van travelling southbound on the M9 at approximately 5.40pm.

During a search of the vehicle, Gardaí recovered a large quantity of cannabis herb (pending analysis) in vacuum packaging. The estimated street value of this seizure is €800,000.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

