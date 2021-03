By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Carlow are looking for the public’s help following two incidents of criminal damage over the weekend.

The first happened in the early hours of Saturday morning when the tyre of a Toyota Corolla was slashed at Tommy Murphy Park in Graigcullen.

In a separate incident, a black Dacia Jeep was fire damaged internally at Clayton Court in Askea.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for any witnesses to either incident to contact them.