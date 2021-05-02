By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Carlow have arrested a driver who was travelling almost 100 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

Carlow’s Roads Policing Unit detected the vehicle travelling at 216Km/h on the M9 motorway.

The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and has been before the courts.

An Garda Síochána are urging drivers to slow down.

In a tweet, @GardaTraffic stated:

“Carlow RPU detected this vehicle travelling at 216Km/h on the M9 motorway. Driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and has been before the courts. #SaferRoads #SlowDownSaveLives”

