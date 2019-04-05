Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit in Carlow caught a motorist doing over 200km/h on the M9 yesterday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after he was clocked doing 214km/h in a 120km/h zone.

He was charged and will appear before Carlow District Court on the 17th of April.

Carlow RPU: ‘This One Beggars Belief’ Speed check on M9 motorway y/day detected a driver

travelling at 212km/h IN 120km/h zone. Driver arrested on suspicion of

dangerous driving and charged to appear before Carlow District Court on the 17th April.#slowdown pic.twitter.com/HVSYhzrLc5 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 5, 2019

