Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit in Carlow caught a motorist doing over 200km/h on the M9 yesterday.
The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after he was clocked doing 214km/h in a 120km/h zone.
He was charged and will appear before Carlow District Court on the 17th of April.
Carlow RPU: ‘This One Beggars Belief’
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 5, 2019