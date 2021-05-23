By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: @GardaTraffic Twitter Page

Gardaí in Carlow have arrested a disqualified motorist for speeding and drug driving.

Carlow Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist for travelling 144km on the M9.

Gardaí found that the motorist was disqualified from driving after using the Mobility App.

The driver also failed a roadside drug test testing positive for cannabis.

Gardaí arrested the motorist and proceedings are to follow.

