A man is to be appear in Court today following a single vehicle crash in Carlow yesterday.

Gardaí attended the scene involving a heavy goods vehicle at Powerstown.

The driver was arrested at the scene, and was found to be nine times over the legal alcohol limit.

He’s due in court today.

