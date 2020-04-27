Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a number of incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday morning Gardaí responded to a report of a burglary at a house in Burrin Manor.

It happened sometime between 1am and 11:30am.

Car keys and a car were taken during the course of the burglary.

The car was located by Gardaí later that day at Old Burrin Road.

The suspect, a woman in her twenties was arrested and charged, she will appear in court at a later date.

Elsewhere, Gardaí are investigating an incident of fire at Tullow Boys School in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two bins were set alight causing a gate to catch fire, however there was no damage done to the building.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Tullow.

And, A car was set on fire in the driveway of a house in Oak Tree Court, Borris.

The owner of the car reported hearing a loud bang before looking outside and seeing the back of his car on fire, damage to the back bumper only as the fire was extinguished.

Anyone with information contact Gardaí in Borris.