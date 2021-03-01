By Cillian Doyle.

Carlow Gardaí are asking for help in locating a 16 year old boy.

Tibor Czaszar went missing from Carlow Town yesterday evening.

He described as being 5 4 in height, of slim build with short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and a black sleeveless jacket.

It is thought that he may be in the Drogheda area.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Tibor is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.