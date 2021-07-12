By Dean Egan.

09.07.21 Criminal Damage – High Field Manor Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident where the passenger window of a car was broken at High Field Manor on Friday night.

The incident occurred between 11pm on Friday and 1am on Saturday morning.

The car was parked in the driveway of a home at the time. Nothing was taken from the car.

09.07.21 Criminal Damage – Byrne Manor, Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after a car, blue Seat Leon, was found to be on fire at Byrne Manor on Friday night around 11.30pm.

The Fire Service attended and extinguished the flames.

A second car, a red Honda Jazz, was damaged by the fire.

Contact Carlow Garda Station with any information.

11.07.21 Criminal Damage – The Glen, Mortarstown, Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow received a report of an incident where the tyre of a car was slashed.

The incident occurred between 1am and 7.45am on Sunday morning.

The car, a blue Volkswagen Passat, was parked in the driveway of a home in The Glen, Mortarstown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

11.07.21 Criminal Damage – Friarstown, Bennekerry, Carlow

Gardaí are investigating damage to the entrance of a house in Friarstown, Bennekerry in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A lamp was pulled from the ground, coving pulled from electric gates motor, keypad was ripped from the wall and a LED light damaged.

The damage is thought to have occurred between 1.30am and 2am.

Contact Tullow Gardaí with any information.

A second house in the Friarstown area had a CCTV camera at the entrance smashed.