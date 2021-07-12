By Dean Egan.
09.07.21 Criminal Damage – High Field Manor Carlow
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident where the passenger window of a car was broken at High Field Manor on Friday night.
The incident occurred between 11pm on Friday and 1am on Saturday morning.
The car was parked in the driveway of a home at the time. Nothing was taken from the car.
09.07.21 Criminal Damage – Byrne Manor, Carlow
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after a car, blue Seat Leon, was found to be on fire at Byrne Manor on Friday night around 11.30pm.
The Fire Service attended and extinguished the flames.
A second car, a red Honda Jazz, was damaged by the fire.
Contact Carlow Garda Station with any information.
11.07.21 Criminal Damage – The Glen, Mortarstown, Carlow
Gardaí in Carlow received a report of an incident where the tyre of a car was slashed.
The incident occurred between 1am and 7.45am on Sunday morning.
The car, a blue Volkswagen Passat, was parked in the driveway of a home in The Glen, Mortarstown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.
11.07.21 Criminal Damage – Friarstown, Bennekerry, Carlow
Gardaí are investigating damage to the entrance of a house in Friarstown, Bennekerry in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A lamp was pulled from the ground, coving pulled from electric gates motor, keypad was ripped from the wall and a LED light damaged.
The damage is thought to have occurred between 1.30am and 2am.
Contact Tullow Gardaí with any information.
A second house in the Friarstown area had a CCTV camera at the entrance smashed.