Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 22 year-old Anna Reis.

Anna was last seen in the Granby Row area of Carlow town on Sunday 7th July 2019 at around 7:30pm.

When last seen, she was wearing dark ripped denim jeans, Nike Air Max purple & pink runners, a pink, white & black T-Shirt, and a fur jacket.

Anna is 5 foot 4 inches in height and she has black hair.

Anyone with information on Anna’s whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Gardaí on (059) 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.