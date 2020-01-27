A driver has been arrested and charged after being caught speeding and testing positive for drugs.

The driver was stopped by Carlow Roads Policing Unit having been caught travelling at a dangerous speed of 154 Kilometers/ph on the M9.

After being pulled-over Gardaí tested the driver for drugs, which the driver failed.

Along with the drugs and speeding Gardaí say the driver was also already disqualified from driving with a six year ban.

The driver was arrested and charged with court proceedings to follow.