A dog owner in Co Carlow has received a €150 fine for continually failing to clean up after their dog in a public park in Carlow town.

The environmental section of Carlow County Council received numerous complaints about the dog walker last year, who would walk their dog every morning without cleaning up after the animal.

According to The Nationalist, an environmental warden observed the area for a number of mornings, witnessing the dog fouling.

The dog owner was traced back to their home where they were issued with the fine and brought back to the park to clean up after the pet.

Members of Carlow County Council welcomed the news, with Councillor Fintan Phelan adding: “The confirmation of a sting operation in this council to catch people who allow their dogs to consistently foul in areas…that’s important to highlight.

“If the council are aware of people who consistently allow their dogs to foul in Carlow town, they will be caught and fines will be issued.”

Councils around the country are making similar efforts to tackle the issue of dog fouling, however, a relatively small number of people have been fined for the offence.

Figures from Dublin City Council show that just one person received a fine for dog fouling in 2020, compared to 84 fines in 2016.

The Nationalist reports 47 fines were issued in Ireland last year for dog fouling, but no such fine was given in Co Carlow between 2016-2019.

Councils have taken various approaches in tackling the issue, including the installation of more dog waste bins, while other councils have opted to issue fines to those who do not have a poo kit with them when walking their dog.

‘Minefield of dog droppings’

Earlier this year, a councillor in Co Louth suggested that a database should be set up to identify owners who do not clean up after their dog.

Councillor Pio Smith said people have to negotiate their way “through a minefield of dog droppings”, and that by establishing a database, as has been done in other countries, owners will be held responsible.

Cllr Smith said dog owners should be made “register their animals on a database that collects information that would enable DNA testing on dog litter,” adding similar action in Brunete in Spain had led to an 80 per cent decrease in dog fouling.

“It appears that shaming actually works in reducing the amount of dog fouling on public streets,” Cllr Smith said.