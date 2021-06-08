Leaving Cert students are being encouraged to focus on rest and relaxation this evening, ahead of the exams getting underway tomorrow.

Thousands are preparing to sit English Paper 1 and Home Economics, although some will defer subjects in favour of an accredited grade.

Guidance Counsellor at Tyndall College in Carlow Gemma Lawlor says student’s shouldn’t try to cram everything in now.

“The work is done. All you have to do is get yourself into the best physical and emotional position you can do for tomorrow morning.

“That includes a good night’s sleep, good hydration, and maybe you should get a laugh and watch a comedy show tonight.

“Anything you can do to relax and get yourself in the best starting point for tomorrow, and the next day, and so on.”

Lawlor also says a good bedtime routine is crucial ahead of the first day of written exams.

“The night before the exams is time to relax, time to get some fresh air, time to chat to friends and people who support you.

“As much as is possible…put away the devices early, and set a nice nighttime routine for yourself.”