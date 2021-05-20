By Cillian Doyle.

Carlow-based company MicroGen BioTech has been revealed as one of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalists

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme is a global recognition programme run in 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

Currently, in its 24th year in Ireland, the programme works to recognise, promote and build a supportive community around Ireland’s high-growth entrepreneurs.

Speaking to Beat News, Carlow based Xueme Germaine, founder and CEO of MicroGen Biotech explains what the company works towards:

“MicroGen Biotech develops a deployed nitro micro product to prevent crops like rice, wheat, potatoes to uptake heavey metals from the soil.”

“At the same time, it clean’s up soil population.”