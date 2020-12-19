A forum for musicians in the South East has recently reached number one in the iTunes chart.

The Backline, an online forum set up for performers to ‘back the frontline’ workers released a festive number this winter.

‘Get Your Jingle On’ written and performed by Carlow’s Ken and Joanne Nolan, who are part of the Facebook forum, reached number one just a few hours after it’s release.

A music video was also released with the song showcasing a range of musicians from The Backline’s 2,000 memebers.

Speaking to Beat News, founder Justin Kelly explains the reason behind the online forum:

‘Right now in times of lockdowns and even if you go back as far as times like The Famine and the tragedy of Titanic, music was happening during those times.’

‘And that’s what gets people’s spirits up.’

‘That’s one of the reasons I called this forum “The Backline”, the nurses, the doctors, all those wonderful volunteers who are out there, the people in supermarkets, teachers who are on the front line who are actually in the face of COVID-19’

‘That’s why our tag line is “We’re right behind you, singin’ along”‘

Since the start of the pandemic, the live music industry in the South East has taken a big hit.

From starting out in his kitchen with his son, Justin set a challenge for them to learn a new song each week and perform it in front of one another.

With this idea in mind, in April of 2020, Justin created the Facebook forum inviting musicians, poets and dancers from across Carlow to take part.

Each week he creates challenges for members to avail of.

‘It could be from Motown to Rock’

Members can perform a song, dance or a poem relating to the challenge. A winner is picked at random at the end of the week.

Local business also got involved providing prizes for the challenges.

Justin Kelly says musicians must not give up in times like these:

‘Do not stop performing. You do not need a venue to perform.’

‘That’s the great thing about modern technology and social media.’

‘You can perform in your kitchen or out in the garden on a fine day’

‘Another reason that this forum was set up was to legitimise music, legitimise performers and to allow people to realise that musicians, poets, artists, sculptors and all these people, it’s not just a hobby for some, it’s a profession’.

Now, with almost 2,000 members, the forum has written and released an original Christmas song that recently reached number one in the iTunes Chart.

The Christmas hit ‘Get Your Jingle On’ is available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

For more information about The Backline you can click here