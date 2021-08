By Cillian Doyle.

Carlow was one of the counties which had the least amount of people closing their claim for the pandemic unemployment payment this week.

153,000 people received the payment, down 3% on the previous seven days.

Dublin, Cork, and Donegal had the highest number of people who closed their claims, while Carlow, Longford and Leitrim had the least.

Almost half of those who stopped receiving the payment work in the accommodation and food services sector.