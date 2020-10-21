A large-scale operation to recover a cargo vessel drifting off Hook Head will continue this morning.

The cargo ship, the Lily B, lost all engine power yesterday afternoon in very bad weather conditions and was drifting close to Hook Head.

Speaking to WLR, Captain Darren Doyle Harbour Master at Waterford Port described the scale of the operation, which hasn’t been seen in the area in many years:

“The Dunmore lifeboat was first one on the scene followed by the Kilmore and Rosslare lifeboats and of course the fantastic asset we have being Rescue 117 based locally here in Waterford.

“Later on in the day, the tug boat was mobilised from the Port of Waterford and she established a toe line at approximately 19:15 last night.”

The 100-metre vessel from Poland was bringing 3,000 tonnes of coal to New Ross.

The tug boat managed to bring the ship into the calmer waters of Waterford Port and where it anchored, as there were fears the tug line would break.