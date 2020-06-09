By Alan Healy

A carer in Dublin has made a settlement with the Revenue of more than €1 million.

The Revenue has published details of its audit and investigations in the first three months of the year resulting in a yield of €107 million in tax, interest, and penalties.

In the three-month period to 31 March 2020, a total of 675 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 20,762 Risk Management Interventions were settled.

It includes 35 cases where interest and penalties reached €6,024,932.

16 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which two exceeded €500,000 and one of which exceeded €1m.

Michelle Forde, a carer with an address listed in Raheny, Dublin made the single largest settlement of €1.088m made up of €375k in tax, €431k in interest and €281k in penalties.