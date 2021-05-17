Eoin Reynolds

A care worker who transported more than €600,000 in cash should “devote herself” to her son after she was given a fully suspended sentence by the Special Criminal Court this morning.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt at the three-judge court sentenced Catherine Dawson to three years and nine months in prison but fully suspended the term for five years. He said a significant factor in the court’s decision was that Ms Dawson is responsible for the primary care of her 14-year-old son.

Following sentence he said: “She had better devote herself to that 14-year-old boy because otherwise, she will be on her way through that door.” Mr Justice Hunt pointed towards the door that leads to the cells in the Courts of Criminal Justice building on Parkgate Street in Dublin.

Dawson of Betaghstown Wood, Bettystown, Co Meath pleaded guilty in January to possessing a blue Nike bag containing €289,770 and £65,025 (€70,207) in cash, while knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the money was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

She also pleaded guilty to possessing another black bag containing €254,840 in cash, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the money was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

She had been arrested by gardaí after the bags were placed in her car at the car park of a Spar shop on the Donore Road in Drogheda, Co Louth.