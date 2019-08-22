Cardiff City Stadium will host the 2020 Guinness PRO14 final.

The game will take place on June 20 next year and will mark the first time Cardiff has hosted the event in the era of ‘destination finals’, which were introduced in 2015.

Former British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton has backed his hometown to deliver.

Warburton said: “Rugby has always been a sport at the heart of Wales and having another world-class rugby event in our capital city is very exciting.”

“I’ve seen a couple of matches in Cardiff City Stadium and the atmosphere can be electric with the right crowd – it’s going to be a great final whichever of the teams make it.”

The PRO14 league season begins on September 27.

Fans can gain access to an exclusive presale window for 48 hours on Monday, August 26 by signing up as a member of PRO14 Xtra xtra.pro14rugby.org or download the Official PRO14 App to gain access.

General sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, August 28 and prices start at just £13 (€14) for concessions and £26 (€28) for adults (subject to booking fees). Family ticket (2 adults / 2 children) prices begin at £64 (€70).

Martin Anayi, PRO14 Rugby CEO, said: “We have long heard the voices of the Welsh fans who wanted to see the Guinness PRO14 Final take place here and it’s great that all of the pieces have finally fallen into place for 2020.”

TG4 will continue their Free-To-Air coverage in the Republic of Ireland while eir sport will cover the entire Guinness PRO14 season. Each broadcaster will screen the 2020 Guinness PRO14 Final live.