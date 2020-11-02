Since Level 5 was re-introduced on October 22, there have been 132 checkpoints on major roads.

Operation Fanacht has been an essential part of Ireland’s response to reducing the spread of COVID-19 within our communities.

While conducting a checkpoint last week, the Roads Policing Unit detected a Porsche 996 with tax that had expired over five years ago and no NCT for the past four years.

The checkpoint was reportedly on the outskirts of Waterford city.

Further inquiries showed the vehicle is declared off the road.

The vehicle has been seized and Fixed Charged Processing Office notice issued.

The Porsche wasn’t the only vehicle seized in Waterford last week.

A motorcyclist was stopped while riding along the R686 (Roanmore Terrace) on Saturday.

Upon inspection, the motorcycle was found to be uninsured while its rider was on a learner permit.

The motorcycle was seized with proceedings to follow.

Image: Garda Traffic Twitter