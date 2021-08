By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: An Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook Account

Gardaí in Co. Tipperary have seized a car that hasn’t been taxed in almost four years.

While carrying out a routine patrol in the Clonmel yesterday, Gardaí stopped a red Opel Insignia, where they found the tax had expired over 1,300 days ago through the use of the Mobility App.

The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.