By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook

A car was seized in Co. Kilkenny after the vehicle was not taxed in four years.

The silver BMW was seized in Mooncoin yesterday after Gardaí found a ‘full house’ of issues.

Gardaí found that the car was last taxed in 2017 while the tyres were bald.

Custom colleagues also found green diesel in the fuel tank.

Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow took to Facebook to remind drivers to always think about road safety:

“This car was seized yesterday by Gardaí in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny – a full house really, last taxed in 2017, dangerously defective with bald tyres and also our colleagues in Customs found green diesel in the tank. Always think Road Safety👍 #ArriveAlive #staysafe”