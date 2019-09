The car involved in yesterday’s fatal crash in Co Cavan has been recovered from the canal at Woodford River.

A car with three men entered the water at Ballyheady Bridge at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

The body of one of the men, who was in his mid-20s, was recovered last night.

The two other men also in their 20s escaped uninjured.

The scene remains sealed off and investigations into the incident are continuing.